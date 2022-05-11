Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 165,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,898. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

