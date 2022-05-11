Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 395.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,561 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,911. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

