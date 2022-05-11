Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of NetEase worth $81,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

