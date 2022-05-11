Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.31 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

