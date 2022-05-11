Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $314.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,297.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,599.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,750.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

