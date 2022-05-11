Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $65.49 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

LLY stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.53. 28,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.