Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $441.14. 8,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

