Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

