Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 79.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.91. 4,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.