Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90,309 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $185,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.54 and a 200-day moving average of $484.03. The company has a market capitalization of $465.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

