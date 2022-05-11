Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $89.49 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

LTH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 6,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,037. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

