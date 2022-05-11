Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 107,790 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $104,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 585,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 58,284 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.72. 72,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

