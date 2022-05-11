Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 31,988 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.74. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,176. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

