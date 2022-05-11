Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. 7,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

