Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,053,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 85,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,614. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

