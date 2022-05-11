Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,482 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,245. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

