Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 659,434 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 659,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $28,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 1,201,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

