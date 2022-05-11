Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $379.29

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 379.29 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.80), with a volume of 1626366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £553.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

