TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,907. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,272,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

