Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $37.32. 283,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,014. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

