Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Critical Survey

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Tejon Ranch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 9.78 $32.91 million $1.80 8.67 Tejon Ranch $55.61 million 8.10 $5.35 million $0.21 81.00

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tejon Ranch. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tejon Ranch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 112.63% 17.84% 17.59% Tejon Ranch 9.62% 1.19% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Tejon Ranch on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 1,036 acres, almonds in 2,262 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

