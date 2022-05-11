Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,767. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

