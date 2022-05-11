TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 71,782 shares of company stock valued at $758,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
