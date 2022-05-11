TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 71,782 shares of company stock valued at $758,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.