Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 6.1%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.06. 13,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 122,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

