Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.01 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,819. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

