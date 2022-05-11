Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

TFX opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

