Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.56. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.