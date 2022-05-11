Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.51

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 460180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

