Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Announces Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Telos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,934. Telos has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $477.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

