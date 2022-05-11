Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

TEI stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

