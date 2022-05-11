Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,826. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.