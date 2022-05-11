Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 1,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tennant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tennant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tennant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

