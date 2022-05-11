Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

TDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 15,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

