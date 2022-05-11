Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 58.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

