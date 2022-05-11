The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,304. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.