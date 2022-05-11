The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,304. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

