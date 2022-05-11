The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 407.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

