The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 236,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

