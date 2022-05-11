The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,970. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.20 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

