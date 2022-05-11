The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €133.30 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.30 ($140.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($145.66).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.66 ($99.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.15. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

