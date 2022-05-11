The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €133.30 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been assigned a €133.30 ($140.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($145.66).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €94.66 ($99.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.15. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

