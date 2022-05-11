The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.
HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
HCKT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,189. The firm has a market cap of $708.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
