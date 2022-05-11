The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HCKT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,189. The firm has a market cap of $708.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

