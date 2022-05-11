The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

