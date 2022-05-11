The Macerich Company (MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

MAC stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

