The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in New York Times by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

