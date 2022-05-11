The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

PNTG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 2,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a PE ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

