The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMR remained flat at $$27.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,793. The company has a market capitalization of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.