The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of SO opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

