The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112,049 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,084. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

