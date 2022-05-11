The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $99.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 760,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,190,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after acquiring an additional 294,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

