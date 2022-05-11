The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

